Francis Ford Coppola Sues Media Outlet For $15 Million: REPORT

Famous director Francis Ford Coppola reportedly sued media outlet Variety for $15 million after they published a story that alleged improper behavior on the set of “Megalopolis.”

Coppola filed his lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles on Wednesday and named Variety, as well as the company’s executive editors, Tatiana Siegel and Brent Lang, according to People. The outlet obtained and reviewed the lawsuit.

The Variety story in question was published July 26 and remained active at the time of this writing. Variety accused Coppola of inappropriate behavior towards female extras in the article. The legal papers claimed Coppola “provided evidence to Variety that the above allegations were false and Coppola requested that the allegations be retracted. Variety refused and doubled down,” according to People.

Coppola’s lawsuit went on to air alleged grievances against Variety, according to People. “It repeated the same allegations and thereby emphasized its malice toward Coppola,” the documents reportedly claimed.

“In order to clear his name and obtain a public determination of the falsity of Variety’s allegations, Coppola has brought this case,” the documents noted, according to People.

The 85-year-old Hollywood mogul reportedly alleged that Variety knew the accusations levied his way were “false.” He further claimed they were intended to “harm Coppola’s reputation and cause him severe emotional distress,” according to People.

Coppola alleged that “harm has been caused” and is pursuing a jury trial, the outlet reported

A representative for Coppola provided a statement to the outlet, Wednesday night.

“Nothing in my 60+ years career can equal the painstakingly difficult, yet artistically triumphant journey of bringing Megalopolis to the screen. It was a collaboration of hundreds of artists, from extras to box office stars, to whom I consistently displayed the utmost respect and my deepest gratitude,” the statement said, according to People.

“To see our collective efforts tainted by false, reckless and irresponsible reporting is devastating,” it reportedly added.

“No publication, especially a legacy industry outlet, should be enabled to use surreptitious video and unnamed sources in pursuit of their own financial gain,” Coppola’s rep said in the statement, according to People.

Variety’s story used anonymous sources. The outlet reported that sources alleged Coppola attempted kisses on female extras amidst a nightclub scenario. The outlet also reported that a source alleged the director took a microphone and told others, “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

The lawsuit also reportedly cites Variety’s addition of video footage. The footage allegedly included background actress Rayna Menz, who refuted the claims against Coppola entirely on Instagram, according to People.

“He was nothing but professional, a gentleman, he was like this cute Italian grandfather, running around the set,” Menz told Deadline. Variety’s sister publication.

This story continues to develop.