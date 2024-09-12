FS1’s James Jones Hilariously Keeps Pushing His Derek Carr-Baker Mayfield Hot Take During An Earthquake

James Jones is such a G for this!

If you look at the past of FS1’s James Jones, as well as former NFL wide receiver, you see that he’s a man that probably can handle an earthquake. He proved that in flying colors Thursday.

You see, Jones was born in San Jose, California, he went to high school in the same town, oh, and he also played college football at San Jose State. In the National Football League, he also spent a season with the then-Oakland Raiders late in his career. (RELATED: ‘Going To Get His A** Kicked’: Reporters Caught On Hot Mic Talking Complete Smack About Raiders’ Gardner Minshew)

During the Thursday edition of FS1’s “The Facility,” Jones was speaking about both Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, comparing the two. While talking, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit around Thousands Oaks, California, but Jones didn’t give a damn. He was just worried about his hot take. And yeah, he gave the quake a little acknowledgement after the crew started freaking out when the studio was shaking, but my man went right back into his take!

LMAO … this dude is a legend.

WATCH:

EARTHQUAKE LIVE ON OUR SHOW. Holy cow that was my first earthquake I’ve ever experienced. @TheFacilityFS1 pic.twitter.com/g0BiRPhZXv — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 12, 2024

I remember when I went over to New Zealand and felt an earthquake for the first time, scared the absolute ish out of me. So mega kudos to James Jones for his performance here.