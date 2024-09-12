Halsey Shares Major Life News By Responding To An Entertainment Post

Halsey announced that she’s officially engaged to Avan Jogia by replying to an article Thursday that was written about her relationship.

Media outlet Pop Base wrote a story about the star’s wish to one day be engaged to Jogia, which seems to have prompted Halsey to set the record straight. She responded to their post on X, making it clear to the world that she has officially taken her relationship to the next level.

The pop news outlet corrected Pop Base’s headline, “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia,” by popping up and writing a correction in response to their post. “***fiancé Avan Jogia,” the star wrote.

Halsey was quick to respond with her online correction, leaving just 7 hours between the original post, and her reply.

The famous singer simply shared the update, and dropped the mic, without offering any other details about her major life update.

She didn’t specify which of them proposed, and she didn’t do the standard flashing of the diamond ring that celebrities typically offer-up.

The lovebirds were spotted sharing intimate moments at a party in a short video clip that was shared by TMZ, but there were no signs of an engagement at the time.

Halsey and Jogia first sent dating rumors flying when she and the actor/musician were seen together in September 2023.(RELATED: Shannon Sharpe Confirms Accidental Livestream Of Apparent Sex Act)

Their engagement seems to be fairly new, and now that they’ve confirmed they’re taking big steps toward marriage, fans are dialed in for more information and wedding-planning updates.