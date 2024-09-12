Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Charges While In Hospital, Prosecutors Say

A New York grand jury reportedly indicted disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein on new charges, Thursday, according to prosecutors.

The indictment comes five months after his 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault was overturned. The new indictment remains sealed, prosecutor Nicole Blumberg told Judge Curtis Farber, according to NBC News. The district attorney’s office reportedly did not release any details regarding the new charges. A trial date has been set for for Nov. 12, the outlet reported.

“We don’t know anything,” Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Weinstein, said, according to NBC News. “We don’t know what the exact accusations are, [what] the exact locations are, [what] the exact timing is.”

The additional charges will not be made public until Weinstein is arraigned, which won’t be possible until he is released from the hospital, according to TMZ. The 72-year-old was rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery Monday.

Initial reports indicate Weinstein could reportedly be charged in three new criminal complaints from 2005, 2006 and 2016, TMZ reported.

Sources close to the situation said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office prosecutors secured the grand jury and requested Weinstein to appear in court to speak, according to the outlet. He allegedly refused to testify before the grand jury, with the source stating that was due to the fact that prosecutors refused to name his accusers, the outlet reported.

The Manhattan D.A.’s Office stated that the women made their accusations following Weinstein’s 2020 rape trial, according to TMZ. The jury convicted him at the time, but the New York Court of Appeals overturned the conviction was overturned in April after ruling that judge mistakenly allowed women who not party to the case to testify. The prosecution moved forward for a retrial, which is slated for this November, according to TMZ.

Weinstein’s attorneys reportedly noted that the disgraced Hollywood mogul is looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name. (RELATED: First Responders Rush Harvey Weinstein To Hospital For Emergency Surgery: REPORT)

Arthur Aidala, an attorney for Weinstein, told the court that Weinstein almost died as a result of his most recent medical episode, according to TMZ.