Hurricane Francine Makes Devastating Landfall Along Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Francine made landfall Wednesday along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane before rapidly downgrading as she made her way over the continent into Thursday morning.

The “window for storm preparation” ahead of Francine closed Wednesday around 3:50 pm EST, with residents of Grand Isle told not to leave home from 3:30 onwards, according to Weather. Waters started to rise Wednesday around Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, around 4:45pm EST, roughly 60 miles southwest of New Orleans. Footage and images shared on social media showed roadways covered and storm surges battering the coastline.

Category 2 Francine is making landfall, several feet of surge here in Cocodrie, LA and punishing winds. #lawx #HurricaneFrancine pic.twitter.com/fne615evOS — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) September 11, 2024

Surge is really starting to come in now in Cocodrie, LA! Eye wall is just off the coast. Blasting north to get out of the water. #HurricaneFrancine @ryanhallyall @RadarOmega pic.twitter.com/5GTJ0CC1nE — Brad Arnold (@BradArnoldWX) September 11, 2024

First signs of damage. The roof of a church in Houma, LA has been ripped off and is laying across power lines. @ryanhallyall @RadarOmega #HurricaneFrancine pic.twitter.com/lsxXkMTSrx — Brad Arnold (@BradArnoldWX) September 11, 2024

BREAKING: Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm pic.twitter.com/acUaN2pmXM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2024

By 6:30pm, more than 64,000 customers were without power as Francine moved across the edge of the continent, this number rising to more than 120,000 by 7:30pm. “It’s blowing pretty good now,” S​t. Mary Parish Sheriff Gary Driskell told the outlet. “Power lines are down. Trees are down.” (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

At least one church in Houma had its roof ripped off, the debris laying across power lines. “It’s a little bit worse than what I expected to be honest with you,” Morgan City Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham noted. “I pulled all my trucks back to the station; it’s too dangerous to be out there in this.”

There is significant damage to this store on W. Park Ave and Saint Louis St. Watched part of the roof peel off in the eyewall. Hate to see it. @NWSNewOrleans #Francine pic.twitter.com/jmNuY3p4y4 — Jessica Moore (@JessicaMooreWx) September 12, 2024

The National Guard activated 58 boats, 101 high-water vehicles throughout south-central Louisiana to assist with the , according to AccuWeather. (RELATED: Videos Show Brutal Aftermath Of 2024’s First US Hurricane, Reportedly Leaving Eight People Dead)

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across south central Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle in the coming hours and days as Francine turns into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Service (NHC).

There are three other major systems in the Atlantic at the time of writing. Two are not expected to develop, while another has already reached tropical depression levels but does not show any serious signs of hitting the U.S.