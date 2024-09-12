Editorial

‘It’s What’s Inside’ Trailer Looks Like Terrifyingly Grown-Up ‘Jumanji’



Screenshot/Youtube/Netflix

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Netflix on Wednesday dropped the trailer for “It’s What’s Inside,” an upcoming psychological horror-comedy film that feels like a terrifyingly grown-up version of “Jumanji.”

The premise for “It’s What’s Inside” is tropey as all heck: a group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party at a big haunted-looking mansion and decide to play a game … but the rest of it looks freaking visionary (in a very good way). The trailer shows the characters sitting in a circle, attaching electrodes to their temples, while one of their friends sits over an old suitcase filled with a strange device.

“If you think of your brain as a hard drive, then this just transfers the files,” one of the friends says, before all heck breaks loose.

 

Much of the trailer harkens back to Robin Williams’ original kids classic “Jumanji,” about a child who is sucked into a nightmarish board game until he’s released as an adult. (RELATED: Scary New Series From M. Night Shyamalan, ‘Caddo Lake,’ Feels Beautifully Disturbing)

Only in this game, the young adult characters aren’t chased by wild animals, poachers and killer plants. Their horrors are living inside their own “trippy” minds and each other’s bodies. But don’t be too scared, even though the film is coming out just in time for Halloween season, it’s not necessarily designed as an all-out horror.

“I’d say it’s a sci-fi thriller with jokes,” director Greg Jardin told Tudum of the project. If anything, it’s a “horror of the soul,” apparently that “devolves into existential chaos.” Overall, this film does sound like it’ll be pretty visionary. I’ll definitely be tuning in to check it out! (RELATED: Demi Moore’s Upcoming Horror Movie Receives 13-Minute Standing Ovation. We See Why)

“It’s What’s Inside” premiers on Netflix on Oct. 4.