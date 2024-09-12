Democratic strategist James Carville during a Thursday podcast advised Vice President Kamala Harris to use pre-planned queries during her public speaking engagements.

Harris has mostly stuck to prepared remarks since launching her campaign on July 21, giving just one sit-down interview and participating in a single presidential debate. Carville, on “Conversations with Bill Kristol,” suggested Harris field a mix of “planted” and unrehearsed questions to appear more impressive, without making it obvious she has prepared for some of the queries. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

James Carville Suggests Harris Take ‘Planted’ Questions During Public Speaking Events pic.twitter.com/59xrlmzq1p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 12, 2024

“She could do a China speech, alright, and talk about how it’s an adversary but not an enemy, you know, there’s the standard foreign policy, Foreign Affairs magazine. But you can do that and it’s got to be covered,” Carville said. “And it will and she can make news like that. She can do new economic stuff, she can talk about how tariffs have a very checkered history of doing any good.”

“I mean, there’s a thousand things that she can do and she can actually take five or six questions, of which you can plant, two … You can’t plant all the questions, because it’ll be evident that they were planted,” he added. “But you can say, ‘Mr. Kristol, you in the back. Oh, gee, I’m glad you asked that question, I hadn’t thought about it ’til right now, but blah blah blah. Well God, she’s pretty good on her feet. Bill Kristol asked her a question and she hadn’t thought about it,’ and of course, [she] had thought about it for five hours.”

Carville and “Never-Trump” conservative Bill Kristol both laughed during the Democratic strategist’s comments. “I’m shocked to even hear this discussion of being anything less than perfectly straightforward in a campaign,” Kristol quipped.

Carville in June advocated for media outlets to increase their biased reporting on Trump to help ensure he does not win the upcoming presidential election.

“I don’t have anything against slanted coverage. I really don’t … I would have something against it at most other times in American history, but not right now,” he said. “Fuck your objectivity. The real objectivity in this country right now is we’re either going to have a Constitution or we’re not.”

ABC News debate moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir on Tuesday came under fire for consistently fact-checking Trump while enabling Harris to freely state falsehoods.

