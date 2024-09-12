KJP Says Reports Of Haitians Eating Pets In Springfield Are Putting People’s ‘Lives In Danger’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that the unconfirmed reports of Haitian migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, are endangering lives.

Republican nominee Donald Trump stated during Tuesday night’s debate that Haitians in Springfield are “eating” local residents’ pets in response to unproven reports about migrants eating cats and ducks. Jean-Pierre alleged that these rumors are “an attempt to tear apart communities” and make the migrants fear for their lives.

“The Springfield, Ohio, police department has debunked this very bizarre and very hateful smear that’s out there,” Jean-Pierre said. “What is happening here is an attempt to tear apart communities and also disrespect law enforcement, and that is the opposite of what our country deserves. It is undignified and an insult to all of us as Americans, not just one community, but all of us as Americans. And it is spreading filth that makes the lives of the communities that are being smeared here, it puts their lives in danger. And it is just hate speech, that’s what it is.”

“And some of the news organizations here have reported that some Haitians, Haitian Americans, Haitian immigrants, are fearing for their safety right now as a result of a conspiracy theory. That’s what this is,” the press secretary continued.

KJP says reports of Haitian migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, is putting their “lives in danger” pic.twitter.com/XypVnh2vtA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 12, 2024

Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris want to bring Americans together with their “shared values,” and suggested a person who “falls for fake internet conspiracy theories” should not be in elected office. (RELATED: ‘Speaks To The Media’s Failure’: JD Vance Says Media Only Began Caring About Migrant Crisis Once GOP Posted Cat Memes)

Authorities in Springfield evacuated City Hall on Thursday morning in response to receiving multiple bomb threats, sparking an investigation into the matter. Officials said they have received threats to multiple facilities throughout the town.

Springfield has become the center of focus for media and political figures alike as reports about the eating of local pets and geese continue to circulate. The allegations began when Springfield resident Anthony Harris asserted that Haitian migrants are decapitating and eating ducks and geese in parks during a local city commission meeting in August.

Police bodycam footage of an American citizen named Alexis Telia Ferrell eating a cat in front of her neighbors in Canton, Ohio, has gone viral online in recent days, sparking rumors that the migrants are eating residents’ pet cats. Authorities charged Ferrell on Aug. 16 for allegedly eating the cat “in a residential area in front of multiple people,” according to Fox 12.

The police division in Springfield said they have not received any reports or notifications about pets being stolen or eaten, according to The Springfield-News Sun. Karen Graves, a spokeswoman for the city, said the community has received no “credible reports” regarding the matter, according to The New York Times.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.