Shannon Sharpe Confirms Accidental Livestream Of Apparent Sex Act

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe admitted Wednesday he accidentally livestreamed while engaged in a sex act with a woman.

Sharpe went live Wednesday on Instagram, giving fans a minute-and-a-half long video that featured the sounds of a woman seemingly moaning in pleasure. The three-time Super Bowl champion initially claimed his social media account had been hacked, then came clean on his “Nightcap” show by saying he was “extremely embarrassed” by the mishap. The video didn’t provide any visual snippets of the sex act.

“It was me being a healthy, active male,” he said on the podcast.

Sharpe admitted he had no idea about the accidental leak until his millions of followers had already tuned in.

“I threw my phone on the bed,” Sharpe said.

The football star said a member from his marketing team notified him that he was live, and that the sex sounds were being broadcast.

“My heart sank,” Sharpe said.

“It dropped … Then after, I called my agent, the agency. I called ESPN … I just got to tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked.”

Sharpe went on to say he was “very disappointed” in himself and felt that he had “let a lot of people down.”

I’m “someone who is extremely, extremely private, and to have one of your most intimate details — the audio — heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed,” he said.

Sharpe was relentlessly trolled on social media, quickly becoming the target of numerous memes. (RELATED: Watch Luca Doncic’s Reaction When Bizarre Sex Noises Interrupt Press Conference)

The sex video has since been taken down.