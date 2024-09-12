Detroit Lions Hall Of Famer Joe Schmidt Dies At 92

Former Detroit Lions player and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt has died at 92.

The Lions released a statement on Thursday stating that Schmidt passed away.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Joe Schmidt. Joe was a Lion through and through, having spent his entire career in Detroit, including 13 years as a linebacker and six seasons as our head coach,” the team said in its statement. “He patrolled the middle of our defense with such ferocity that he was named to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls from 1955 to 1964. Joe was an enduring link to our Championship era and one of the proudest Lions you will ever meet.”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Joe Schmidt. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Marilyn, and the entire Schmidt family as we all mourn his passing. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 12, 2024

Schmidt was drafted to the Detroit Lions in 1953 as a linebacker. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1973. During his career, Schmidt secured All-Pro Honors 10 times.

Detroit Lions owner, Martha Firestone Ford, also released a statement, according to the Lions’ website. “Joe Schmidt had the heart of a Lion, which made it appropriate that he was also the heart of our team. Joe was a key part of our Championship seasons and continued to be an important part of our organization until his passing,” she said.

Schmidt leaves behind a wife named Marilyn and children.