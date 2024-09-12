NYPD Commissioner Resigns As Federal Probes Swirl Around NYC’s Top Officials

New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Edward Caban resigned Thursday in light of an investigation into corruption involving his twin brother’s alleged dealings with nightclubs, NBC news reported.

Caban, who was appointed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in 2023, announced his resignation via email, according to NBC News. Federal investigators seized Caban’s phone last week as part of an investigation into whether his twin James Caban, a nightclub security business owner, profited off his brother’s influence. (RELATED: Eric Adams Declares Support For Rollback Of NYC’s Sanctuary City Laws)

“The news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD,” Caban said in an email obtained by NBC News. “I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why — for the good of this city and this department — I have made the difficult decision to resign as police commissioner.”

The investigation is specifically looking into whether nightclubs received special treatment from the NYPD, and if James Caban was being paid to act as a liaison to the department for the clubs, sources told NBC News. Edward Caban’s attorneys, Russell Capone and Rebekah Donaleski, said he will fully cooperate with the investigation involving his brother.

“We have been informed by the government that he is not a target of any investigation being conducted by the Southern District of New York, and he expects to cooperate fully with the government,” the attorneys told NBC News.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is also under investigation for allegedly taking money from the Turkish government for his campaign. The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the homes of two of his aides, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, but neither have been charged with a crime as of yet.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.