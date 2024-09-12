Pac-12 Bringing In Four Mountain West Colleges In Attempted Rebuild: REPORT

The return of the Pac-12?!

Earlier in 2024, the once-prestigious Pac-12 was gutted during a wave of historical conference realignment. Fast forward to Sept. and the Pac-12 now has a plan to rebuild, wanting to add four universities from the Mountain West Conference (MWC) to join up with their two schools in Oregon State and Washington State, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

The four teams, which will begin in 2026, are Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State. (That’s a lot of States) (RELATED: Florida State Gets Prepared For Upcoming Rain Game Against Memphis By Hilariously Using Water Guns)

McMurphy is also reporting that the Pac-12 will dish out a total of $111 million in exit fees to the MWC because of the realignment, which features a total of $43 million from the former that’s connected to a scheduling agreement between both sides.

Before the kickoff of the 2024 season, the Pac-12 lost an unbelievable 10 of their 12 universities following massive conference realignment that officially became implemented. Leaving for the Big 12 were Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, while Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC went to the Big Ten. Cal and Stanford shipped themselves over to the ACC.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State & San Diego State leaving Mountain West to join Pac-12 in 2026, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Official announcement is expected Thursday morning, sources said. The MWC schools will join Oregon State & Washington State, but Pac-12 still… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 12, 2024

Pac-12 After Dark is so back, baby!