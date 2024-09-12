Piers Morgan Panelist Melts Down As Guest Rips Harris’ Policies, Says Her Surrogates Make ‘Crap Up’

Piers Morgan panelist and liberal social media influencer Harry Sisson responded negatively Thursday while guest Ben Ferguson criticized Vice President Harris’ policies and called out her surrogates for allegedly making “crap up.”

Following the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, ABC News’ moderators were criticized for allegedly being biased against Trump as they fact-checked him throughout the night while pressing Harris less so. While appearing on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Sisson was slamming one of Trump’s debate responses before Ferguson cut in, stating he didn’t believe the night would “move the needle” in Harris’ favor. (RELATED: ‘Finger On The Scale’: Former Clinton Pollster Says ABC Hosts Put Future Debates ‘In Jeopardy’)

“This is the problem, and this is actually the reason why I don’t think Kamala Harris’ appearance last night is actually going to move the needle much because her surrogates come out and they just make crap up, and it’s insulting to the American people. They are sitting here, and they’ll tell you that Kamala Harris is a 180 on issues like gun confiscation,” Ferguson said.

“She comes out, and she says, ‘Oh, I’m now in favor of having fracking, even though I’ve always been against fracking.’ There’s a problem with Kamala Harris. People don’t believe her, and they don’t trust her. Donald Trump has to do a better job of talking about these flip-flops. She’s in favor of things of things — ” Ferguson continued.

Sisson attempted to jump in, telling Ferguson to “wait” as he attempted to defend accusations of Harris flip-flopping. However, Ferguson shouted back, saying he needed to finish his argument, and continued to slam Harris’ economic policies as Sisson could be seen putting his hand over his face.

WATCH:

“I’m talking,” Ferguson said. “Last night, ABC News didn’t ask a single question about communist price controls at the grocery store or having mandates from the government to pay for housing. How the hell do you have a debate when her most controversial proposal goes to a Soviet-style system with grocery stores?”

“And the reason why they didn’t ask her is because they knew she couldn’t defend it and they realized it would hurt her too bad. So the entire debate you go without asking that question?” Ferguson questioned. “Which she rolled out, in her own words, a couple weeks ago, and said, ‘I’m just gonna go after anyone that doesn’t have a price of a good that I say you must sell it at.’ Which would destroy the entire market. That is why Kamala Harris, I still think, is going to lose.”

After Harris unveiled her economic plans in mid-August, the vice president faced major pushback from political pundits on both sides. Critics have argued that her proposal to place a federal ban on “corporate price gouging” and offer first-time homebuyers up to $25,000 in down payment assistance could drive up prices in grocery stores and the housing market.

