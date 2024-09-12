Education

University Removes Job Posting For Federally Funded ‘Anti-Racism’ Voter Registration

Annual Pro-Life March and Counter Protest Takes Place In Central London

Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) removed a job posting for voter registration advocates that mentions “anti-racism” in the description, according to the now-deleted webpage.

The “Civic Engagement Ambassador” role with the League of Women Voters (LWV) was available through Penn State’s federal work-study program in August, but has since been removed from the job posting site DE Jobs, according to the archived webpage. Student workers were expected to “support the registration and education of community voters” while engaging in “anti-racism practices,” the job description read.

The position was also reportedly listed on the university’s website, but was similarly removed, according to The College Fix. Penn State did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment asking if the roles were filled.

LWV is an organization committed to electing “women and those who can become pregnant,” and features pro-abortion content on its website.

“Simply put, more women in office means more reproductive rights,” the website reads. “It has been said before, but I will say it again – getting women to the polls is crucial in the fight for reproductive rights.”

The group also advocated for loosening voter requirements, such as eliminating voter ID laws and witness signature requirements on ballots.

The job paid  $14 an hour to undergraduate students and $16 an hour to graduate students, according to the archived posting. It involved a time commitment of 8 to 10 hours per week. (RELATED: Asian Enrollment Rises At Brown University Following Affirmative Action Ban)

The Federal Work-Study program bars political and partisan activity from qualifying for federal funds, including jobs “performed for a particular interest or group,” according to the Federal Student Aid handbook. The program costs the government approximately $1 billion a year, according to a 2019 report by the Urban Institute.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced in February that voter registration jobs would now qualify for the work-study program.

“We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students,” Harris said at the time. “For example, we have under the Federal Work-Study program now allow students to get paid through Federal Work-Study to register people and to be non-partisan poll workers.”

The Biden-Harris ticket won 60% of the young adult vote during the 2020 election, which included those aged 18-29, according to CNN’s exit poll.

LWV did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

