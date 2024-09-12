‘He Is In The Process Of Winning’: Hugh Hewitt Says Americans Now Feel ‘Debate Was Rigged’ Against Trump

Radio host Hugh Hewitt said Thursday that Americans are increasingly convinced former President Donald Trump won the debate because of the belief it was moderated unfairly.

ABC News debate moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir faced criticism for repeatedly fact-checking Trump while allowing Harris to make unchallenged false statements. Hewitt, on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” said he is “not surprised” by Trump’s Thursday post announcing he won’t debate Vice President Kamala Harris again because the former president recognizes a growing public sentiment that the “debate was rigged.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

“I think he knows that he is in the process of winning the debate on Tuesday night and I want to explain that. NFL fans are familiar with the phrase ‘upon further review, the officials have reversed the call on the field due to overwhelming evidence.’ Well, upon further review, the American public has decided that that debate was rigged,” Hewitt said. “It was absolutely in the tank by ABC and Disney to hurt the former president and help Kamala Harris.”

“When you go back and look at the deep, deep bias that manifested itself, it was as though lawfare had become mediafare and that, one example, not one question on China … And I think Donald Trump is reading internals, reading their polls and realizing the American people are disgusted with ABC, Kamala Harris did not answer one question directly and they’re moving towards him,” he added. “He’s winning.”

Davis gave Harris a chance to address her many policy flip-flops, but the vice president used her time to talk about her “values” rather than explaining her changed positions.

“Enormous tidal wave of reaction continues to come in. A debate isn’t over in a day. There was an enormous audience but there’s an enormous reaction to the face plant by ABC that’s being factored in,” Hewitt said. “It’s all working in the favor of the former president because people don’t like cheating and they viewed that debate as cheating … This was on a scale we have never seen before. Every question, every answer, five, six fact-checks of Trump, none of Kamala Harris.”

Harris won the debate by over 20% in the eyes of Americans, according to polls by CNN and YouGov. However, Trump asserted in his Thursday post that “Polls clearly show” he was victorious, and on Wednesday he posted screenshots of certain polls that show viewers believe he won.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.