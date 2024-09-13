CNN anchor Kate Bolduan said on Friday that the Biden-Harris administration’s economic messaging has been ineffective as former President Donald Trump dominates on the key issue.

Trump led Harris 55% to 35% on who viewers of Tuesday’s debate believed would be greater for the economy as president, according to a CNN flash poll. Bolduan, on “CNN News Central,” said she has found the Biden-Harris administration’s explanation for poor economic polling to be “unsatisfying,” and said that they cannot keep attributing the polls to voters not receiving their messaging. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

CNN Host Torpedoes Biden-Harris Admin’s ‘Unsatisfying’ Economic Spin, Says ‘Trump Killing Her’ On This ‘Big Issue’ pic.twitter.com/Q2lbGOBJi6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2024

“Let’s refocus on one big issue because it’s going to come back into the spotlight next week, which is the economy. We’ve got the Fed very likely looking to cut rates for the first time since early pandemic days. What does that mean for this point in the campaign? Because it’s a funky place,” Bolduan said. “You’ve got, potentially, a good sign that Kamala Harris can talk about, kind of quote-unquote late-stage change, but you still have Donald Trump killing her when it comes to the economy. In that snap poll after the debate, he was up 20 points on the economy even though the vast majority said she won the debate.”

“I’m really curious what next week brings in terms of the conversation around the economy … I just think the response I’ve gotten to ‘why isn’t she doing better on the economy’ or ‘why wasn’t Biden doing better on the economy’ that I’ve gotten from administration officials and from Democratic electeds, it has been unsatisfying to this point, which is they just haven’t gotten our message,” she added later in the segment. “And at some point, I’m asking, where’s the expiration date on that reasoning? As at some point there has to be.”

An undecided Pennsylvania voter told NBC News during a Wednesday segment that she may vote for Trump despite believing he is “racist” due to thinking he will improve her financial situation.

Over 55% of voters believe Trump would manage the economy better than Harris, according to a Sunday New York Times/Siena College poll. Moreover, 21% of voters said the economy was their main priority for the November election.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asserted in June that polls show Americans are not concerned about their personal or local economic circumstances.

“When they’re asked about their own personal situation, overwhelmingly people say they’re fine,” Yellen said. “And when they’re asked about the local economy, they also say that that’s fine. But when they’re asked about the national economy, they think things are not good. And … that really is something I don’t think we’ve ever seen in the United States before.”

