A one-time advisor to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed on Friday Americans who fondly recalled former President Donald Trump’s time in office had “amnesia.”

Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris on who can best handle the economy by 13 points in a New York Times poll released Sunday. Phillipe Reines expressed frustration to “CNN This Morning” host Kasie Hunt that Trump still received strong support from voters. (RELATED: ‘Mountain Of Evidence’: NBC Reporter Disses People Who Think DOJ Russia Indictment Is A ‘Hoax’)

WATCH:

‘Odd’: Dem Guest Disses Americans Who Have ‘Pleasant Memories’ Of Trump’s Presidency pic.twitter.com/GBfcDmrLrW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2024

“That’s the only way he can win, is to block out what someone is saying. And what you saw the other night was, you know, I was watching people that were quoted, and you made the point about people didn’t know that he scuttled the immigration bill and that is an important point,” Reines claimed. “Whatever was going on there, which looked like malfunctioning, it was important to give her the space to talk about what she wants to do and to remind people, the guy had a record. You’d never know it, listening to him, that he served for four years. And this whatever you want to call it, this amnesia, that people are somehow having pleasant memories of his term is odd.”

Since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January 2021, prices increased by 20%, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hitting a recent high of 9% in June 2022. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5% year-to-year in August, below economist’s expectations.

The CPI grew 1.4% year-over-year in January 2021, when Trump left office, while the average price for a gallon of gas was under $2.25, according to GasBuddy.com. On the economy, Biden’s average approval rating was only 38.3% in the RealClearPolling average, while only 34.3% gave him good marks on inflation.

Trump also outpolls Harris on immigration by ten points in the New York Times poll, while Biden received only 33.4% approval for his handling of immigration in the RealClearPolling average.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.