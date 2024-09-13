Democratic strategist Tim Hogan forecasted on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris will not experience a significant boost in the polls following her debate with former President Donald Trump.

Prominent Democrats suggested that Harris critically damaged Trump’s reelection chances during their Tuesday face-off on ABC News. Hogan, during a 2WAY livestream, said that he does not expect the debate to alter the dynamics of the race, with key battleground states likely remaining in flux. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

‘Not Going To Happen’: Dem Strategist Predicts Harris Won’t Receive ‘Big Bump’ From Debate pic.twitter.com/L06LJOLfK5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2024

“I think from some of the national polls that we have seen come out, there looks to be a little bit of some movement, but I don’t think that we’re going to see a big bump. It’s just not going to happen,” Hogan said. “It’s such a small group. Seven tied races or within the margin of error. I think it’s still within the margin. I don’t think anyone’s outside the margin.”

Harris currently leads Trump by 0.2% in the top seven battleground states, according to the RealClearPolling average. The vice president’s national lead rose from 4% to 5% after the debate, according to a Thursday Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Trump announced on Thursday that he does not plan to participate in a second debate against Harris, despite the vice president’s campaign pushing for an October rematch. The former president challenged Harris in August to three debates, but the vice president only accepted the ABC News debate.

CNN’s Van Jones warned Friday that Trump would probably be a “much more formidable” opponent in a second debate against Harris.

“If she debates him again, he will be a different guy. He usually screws up the first debate and gets better in the second debate,” Jones said. “I think he underestimated her. I think he had a bunch of nut jobs around him on his plane, getting him all psyched up about eating dogs and all kind of crazy stuff. And so when he got there, he was not in the right mindset and she whooped him.”

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan said on Friday that the Biden-Harris administration’s economic messaging has been “unsatisfying” as Trump significantly leads the vice president on the key issue. The former president led Harris 55% to 35% on who viewers of Tuesday’s debate thought would be better for the economy as president, according to a CNN flash poll.

