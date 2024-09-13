‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Looks Absolutely Insanely Fantastic With It’s All-Star Cast

Paramount+ can’t stop pumping out incredible content this fall, with the trailer for “Dexter: Original Sin” dropping Thursday.

Actor Patrick Gibson is bringing everyone’s favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan, back to our screens this December, and the trailer looks almost as good if not better than the original. Alongside Gibson, we’ve got Christian Slater, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey, all enormous names with prolific careers as leads in television and on the big screen.

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter’s inner monologue.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to a much younger Dexter through a reimagining of the original intro sequence. Instead of getting ready for work, he’s prepping for his graduation. (RELATED: Suspected Serial Killer Confesses To Murdering 42 Women After Bodies Found In Kenyan Dump)

The series is set in 1991 Miami, and follows Dexter “as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer,” according to Paramount. “When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar.”

“This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department,” Paramount adds. (RELATED: ‘Landman’ Looks Like It’ll Join The Ranks Of ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Sicario’ As One Of Taylor Sheridan’s Best Works)

Paramount+ is seriously setting up a great fall season. “Tulsa King” returns Sunday, followed shortly by “Lioness,” “Yellowstone,” “Landman” and more.

The series premieres on Friday, Dec. 13.