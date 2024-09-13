‘Exceptional Skill And Commitment’: European Calls Police In Wrong Country, Rescues Boat

An Albanian called the Dover Police Department (DPD) in Delaware on Aug. 27 at around 3:36 p.m. to report an emergency aboard their brother’s vessel in the English Channel off Dover, England.

The caller mistakenly contacted the DPD instead of the law enforcement of Dover, England about the sinking boat due to the former appearing at the top of an internet search, according to a press release.

Communications Operator MacKenzie Atkinson remained on the line with the caller to gather vital information, including the ship’s latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates. Atkinson carried out the protocols for a distressed ship based on her training from Priority Dispatch and her International Academies of Emergency Dispatch certification.

Communications Operator Connor Logan made notified multiple agencies internationally. These included Kent County 911/Division of Emergency Communications, the Delaware River and Bay Authority Section of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard District 5, the French Coast Guard, His Majesty’s Coast Guard of England, Dover, England Police Stations and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Coordination Center. (RELATED: Illegal Migrant Suspects In NYPD Attack Flip Off Cameras After Release From Custody)

Fifteen minutes and 48 seconds following the receipt of the call, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency told the DPD they were responding to the boat, according to the press release. Communications Operators Patricia Mazzola and Briana Dozier addressed local emergency calls and local services continued. (RELATED: Luxury Yacht Disaster First Cause Of Deaths Revealed, No Signs Of Drowning)

The DPD received followed up on Sept. 5 and was informed that local authorities had rescued the vessel and those aboard and brought them to England’s Port of Dover. Emergency Communications Manager (ECM) Matthew Carey put those involved forward for a DPD Distinguished Unit Commendation.

Chief Thomas Johnson, Jr. acknowledged the efforts of the Communications Operators in a statement, according to the press release. “In this case, their ability to coordinate an international rescue effort while maintaining the safety of our local community is a testament to their exceptional skill and commitment. I will, of course, be approving the commendation submitted by the ECM and have informed Mayor Christiansen of this extraordinary success,” Johnson said.