Fox News host Harris Faulkner said Friday Vice President Kamala Harris’ lies during Tuesday’s debate with former President Donald Trump were so obvious she could fact-check the Democratic nominee for president with her memory.

ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis received criticism for repeatedly interrupting Trump during the debate and delivering so-called “fact checks” multiple times after Trump made statements during the debate. Faulkner accused the moderators of not fact-checking when the vice president lied about Trump’s views on in-vitro fertilization (IVF). (RELATED: ‘Finger On The Scale’: Former Clinton Pollster Says ABC Hosts Put Future Debates ‘In Jeopardy’)

WATCH:

Harris Faulkner Tells Dem She ‘Didn’t Even Need Google’ To Know Kamala Harris Lied During Debate pic.twitter.com/XKOw5DMNOq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2024

“When you switch to a broadcast network, they have a self-imposed journalistic integrity standard that they’re trying to uphold because they’re on the broadcast airwaves, they need to fact check more than I think something like the debate commission has typically done,” Brad Howard, a former Democratic aide on Capitol Hill, claimed.

“Why didn’t they do it for her?” Faulkner responded, with Howard claiming that Muir asked Harris about her changes in position on gun control and hydraulic fracturing or “fracking.”

Harris has reportedly backed away from left-wing positions she held during her campaign for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for president primarily through statements by campaign aides to reporters.

“The reality is that Trump is just known for telling the easy to dismiss and easy to prove false statements,” Howard claimed. (RELATED: ‘A Conversation About Flip-Flopping’: Harris Faulkner Grills Dem Guest Over Kamala Backing Away From Plastic Straw Ban)

“Well, did you see the lies she told about IVF?” Faulkner responded. “That was so easily knowable, you could have fact checked it just in your memory, you didn’t even need Google.”

While Harris made multiple misstatements during the debate, including about abortion and Project 2025, according to Check Your Fact, Muir and Davis did not interrupt or “fact check” her during the debate.

