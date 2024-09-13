Janet Jackson Reveals Epic Fail That Unfolded In Front Of The Queen

Janet Jackson revealed that her infamous wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t the only major clothing mishap she’s had to face.

The famous singer told British Vogue that she had a very embarrassing and stressful experience when she was performing for none other than the Queen of England. During Thursday’s interview for their “Life in Looks” segment, Jackson told the tale of how things started to go very wrong during this royal performance.

“I was performing for the Queen of England, and we were doing ‘Rhythm Nation,'” she recalled. “Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack.”

Jackson chuckled as she re-lived the “funny story” from the past, but noted it was far from being a laughing matter in the moment.

The legendary singer was trying to impress the Queen with her signature moves, but things quickly took a turn.

“I couldn’t believe it happened,” Jackson said. “I thought, ‘Oh my God!’”

Jackson said she knew it was a decent-sized tear in her clothing when she began to feel “air back there” due to the split right down the center of her pants.

The star had to do some quick-thinking, and managed to figure out how to continue while concealing the mishap.

She explained her on-the-spot adjustment by saying, “So I never turned my back to her, which some of the choreography was supposed to.”

“I just faced forward,” Jackson said. (RELATED: Janet Jackson Reportedly Making Epic Comeback)

Jackson’s career took a hit soon after her Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake, but somehow this incident with the Queen managed to go unnoticed.