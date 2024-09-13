‘In Our Kamala Era’ Ads Are Already A Thing

The Harris campaign has fully embraced Taylor Swift’s support by launching “In Our Kamala Era” ads that have already gone live.

The digital ads are now visible in New York’s Times Square and on the Las Vegas strip Friday, in response to the famous artist’s Tuesday endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The key phrase was reportedly taken from Swift’s music after the singer issued a statement to her social media account following Tuesday’s face-off between 2024 presidential candidates Harris and former President Donald Trump. The phrase “A New Way Forward…. Ready For It?” has also been used, the outlet reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The latter phrase alluded to a song from her “Reputation” album, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both phrases are now featured in a number of highly visible ads on bright, sky-high digital billboards, the outlet reported. The Harris campaign is reportedly taking full advantage of this moment by ensuring that Swift’s influence is heavily emphasized. Harris-Walz friendship bracelets had been on sale for $20 prior to Swift’s endorsement, and they sold out in a single night following Swift backing their candidacy, according to the outlet. Additional orders have been placed to keep up with the demand, and the bracelets have gone into pre-order status, the outlet reported.

Initial reports suggested that Swift’s endorsement convinced 337,826 people visiting Vote.gov registration sites overnight, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harris’ organizers couldn’t be more thrilled with the timing of her endorsement.

“We never doubted Taylor would endorse at the right time because we know that her values align with Harris and our community,” the Swifties for Kamala coalition said following Swift’s statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are excited to see the momentum she will bring to this campaign,” they reportedly said.

Swift threw her support behind Harris in a lengthy statement saying, “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Zings Taylor Swift In Savage Message That Leaves The Internet Reeling)

She went on to say, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift concluded her message with a jab at J.D. Vance by signing off as the “Childless Cat Lady.”