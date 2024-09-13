‘Not F*cking Brave’: Kate Winslet Delivers Knock-Out Blow To Hollywood’s Narcissism

Kate Winslet refuses to blur the lines between aesthetic Hollywood and real life, and she’s not afraid to call it out.

The Oscar winner was speaking with Time magazine in promotion of her new movie, “Lee,” in which she has nude scenes. She said she remained adamant about showing her real body on screen, and insisted on pushing back against the pressures of Hollywood.

Winslet clarified that she doesn’t feel it’s “brave” when female actors show their natural selves on camera.

“That’s not fucking brave,” Winlset told Time. “I’m not an ex-postmaster fighting for justice. I’m not in the Ukraine. I’m doing a job that matters to me.”

Winslet plays famed World War II photographer and journalist Lee Miller in the film and has previously raised awareness about being comfortable in her own skin for the role. Refusing to fit the Hollywood mold, she confidently sat topless in “Lee,” without any hesitation about revealing all her natural imperfections.

She told Harper’s Bazaar she wanted to be the “softest physical version” of herself but refused to be sexualized. When someone on set told her to suck in her stomach and sit up straight, she reacted by snapping back. (RELATED: ‘Actual Pee’: Kate Winslet Describes Filming Wild Scene)

“You think I’m not aware you can see that? I just went, ‘I’m all good,'” she said.