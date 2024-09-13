Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Bills Game Early After Suffering Concussion, Could Derail Broken Dolphins Franchise Even Further

Just another year of misery as a Dolphins fan.

After suffering a concussion in a “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out.

Near the end of the third quarter, Tagovailoa ran up the middle of the field to get a first down, lowering his shoulder as he was preparing to make contact with Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. The helmet of Tagovailoa slammed into Hamlin hard, and immediately following the hit, Tua’s arms were in an unnatural form similar to most concussion cases. (RELATED: FS1’s James Jones Hilariously Keeps Pushing His Derek Carr-Baker Mayfield Hot Take During An Earthquake)

Miami medical trainers came to Tagovailoa’s side and attended to him for a good chunk of time as his teammates were kneeling around him. Fortunately, he was able to walk off the field by himself, eventually going back into the locker room.

Almost instantly, Tua was ruled out for the rest of the contest. In his NFL career, the 26-year-old has had a total of three concussions.

Prayers for Tua Tagovailoa. Note his right hand balling into a fist and his arm going straight in the air. That’s posturing and a sign of loss of consciousness and a #concussion. Certainly out for the game. So sad. pic.twitter.com/e6wYIDVaZa — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 13, 2024

The vibe I’m feeling right now as a Miami Dolphins fan is horrible, it feels like things are about to change dramatically after this, but that could also be my paranoia.

The life of a Dolphins fan, man. It’s some miserable ish.