Neil Cavuto Halts Harris Spokesman After Claiming Trump Dodges ‘Tough Questions’ From ‘Mainstream Reporters’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto shut down Harris-Walz senior spokesman Ian Sams on Friday after Sams claimed former President Donald Trump avoids “tough questions” from “mainstream reporters.”

Before Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash in late August for an interview, Republicans criticized her for avoiding the press and neglecting to address issues regarding her campaign. On “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” Cavuto pressed Sams on Harris continuing to “avoid” the media, despite praise from her first debate performance on Tuesday.

“It’s a funny question ’cause, as you just said, she literally did a media interview about an hour ago. She talked to one of the top anchors in the top station in Philadelphia. Obviously Pennsylvania is a critical battleground state decided by just 80,000 votes four years ago. You’re going to see the vice president continue to talk to the press, continue to engage with the media and do interviews, it’s part of this campaign,” Sams said.

“I think that people are tuning in now that we’ve gotten through the first debate to really see what these candidates have to offer. She’s going to continue to engage with the media,” Sams continued. “I think it’s interesting ’cause President Trump, for example, I know he likes to hang out in primetime on this network and do Twitter spaces with Elon Musk, but you don’t see him very often sitting down taking tough questions from mainstream reporters like yourself.”

Cavuto jumped in, pointing out that Trump held a press conference Friday in California, adding that the former president talks to the press “a lot more” than Harris. (RELATED: Victor Davis Hanson Suggests Harris Seeking Second Debate Signals She’s Shaken By ‘Internal Polls’)

WATCH:

“He just did a press conference today. So he does embrace and go with the press and all that. And he’s open to these extemporaneous exchanges. Now many people might criticize how he goes about that, but he does it a lot more than your candidate,” Cavuto said.

“Well, she also just about 20 minutes ago stood inside of a store and took questions from the reporters who were with her. Again, this is part of a campaign, she’s going to continue to engage with the media and press,” Sams responded. “President Trump, I guess, will continue doing 45-minute-long rants at the podium with reporters sitting there wondering what he’s talking about, but we’ll continue to engage with the media and share her vision for the country and why she’s running and what her priorities will be as president.”

Since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has been called out for her flip-flopping on a handful of left-wing policies she once endorsed while campaigning for the office in 2020. During her CNN interview, the vice president failed to detail specific reasons as to why she no longer supports policies like banning fracking and instead stated that her “values have not changed.”

