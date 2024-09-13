New York City Council Passes Bill Package To Study Reparations, Establish ‘Freedom Trail’ Task Force

The New York City Council passed several pieces of legislation on Thursday, one of which would create a task force to study reparations.

The different pieces of legislation, which are now headed to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ desk, are aimed at creating a “truth, healing and reconciliation process” regarding slavery in New York City, according to a press release. Aside from the study on reparations, the other legislation would include informational signs at the city’s first slave market and a task force to create a potential “freedom trail.”

“No one currently living in our city had anything to do with the evils of slavery and the vast majority of New Yorkers are descendants of immigrants who came after it was abolished,” David Carr, a Republican lawmaker who voted against the bill, told the New York Post.

The reparations bill, introduced by Council Member Farah Louis, mandates that the Commission on Racial Equity (CORE) and the Office of Racial Equity conduct a full study on slavery-related reparations in New York City. The study aims to “address persistent disparities and recommend reparative measures for affected individuals and communities.”

Mayor Adams appears to be in support of the package, several sources told the NYP. Mayor Adams and the Speaker would hold the power of appointing people to the task force.

Another piece of legislation, introduced by Crystal Hudson, would require CORE to make a “truth, healing and reconciliation process.” CORE would work with the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies, and would be required to “conduct public engagement activities and publish its findings and recommendations.”

“The legacy of slavery and systemic racism has impacted all facets of our society today, and it’s important that our city recognizes and takes steps to redress these longstanding harms,” Speaker Adrienne Adams said in a press release. (RELATED: California Reparations Committee Demands $5 Million For Planning Alone)

The legislation package was created after the New York City Racial Justice Commission’s (RJC) ballot measures were approved by New Yorkers, according to the press release. The RJC’s ballot measures were to “address racial inequity,” along with the release of a “Roadmap for Racial Justice.”

Even some Democrats have come out in opposition to the legislative package, according to the NYP.

“Taxpayers have had enough of being nickeled and dimed at every turn,” Democratic lawmaker, Robert Holden, told the NYP.

The New York City Council did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

