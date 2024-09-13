Former ‘Suits’ Star Shares First Review Of ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Series

Former “Suits” star Patrick J. Adams shared the first mini-review of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff series “The Madison” Thursday, and it sounds flipping great.

Adams is joining the “Yellowstone” universe in the role of investment banker Russell McIntosh in “The Madison,” which sounds like a pretty far cry from his last major role. McIntosh is described as a man who basically just did what he was told, following “the life path set before him,” presumably by his family, according to Deadline.

Adams gushed to Entertainment Tonight about the opportunity to work with Sheridan, a highly sought-after position for anyone working in Hollywood. “I couldn’t be more excited. The people involved are — it’s a dream team,” he continued.

Filming hasn’t quite started yet on the first “Yellowstone” spin-off (not to be confused with the prequel series “1883” and “1923“) but Adams said he just drove his van up to Montana prior to his move in late September. (RELATED: Forgotten ‘Lost’ Star Matthew Fox Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Spin Off, ‘The Madison’)

Details were vague on the script itself, though we know his character doesn’t have to go to Sheridan’s infamous cowboy bootcamp … yet.

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in a really long time … A lot of incredible women on the show, there’s just really powerful, powerful women … I’m really excited,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Are Negotiating Sixth Season: REPORT)

If filming starts in Montana in the coming weeks, I’m guessing it’ll be a late fall through winter storyline. With those thick northern winters, Sheridan is setting himself up for something potentially stunning. Again.