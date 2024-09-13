Police Arrest Substitute Teacher After Students Allegedly Walk In On Him Masturbating

Florida police arrested a substitute teacher Wednesday for allegedly masturbating in a classroom at a private academy, authorities said.

The substitute, identified as twenty-six-year-old Harvey Cole, was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior for allegedly exposing himself to students at Bridgeport Academy in Riverview, Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCS)) said in a Facebook statement.

The alleged incident occurred May 13 when two students walked into the classroom and allegedly saw Cole masturbating during lunch break, HCSO said. (RELATED: Florida Man Allegedly Pleasured Himself In Front Of ‘Multiple Children’ At Public Park: Police)

A substitute teacher in Riverview was arrested for masturbating in a classroom in front of students, according to authorities. https://t.co/lAg04dEnF6 — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) September 12, 2024

Bridgeport Academy administration placed Cole on administrative leave the following day and reported the alleged incident to police, according to HCSO.

“This man’s actions are utterly reprehensible and a complete violation of the trust placed in educators,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the post. “Teachers are entrusted with the safety and well-being of our children, and this individual has not only failed in that duty but has also engaged in behavior that is both shocking and intolerable. We will not allow anyone who preys on our youth to escape justice.”

Facebook users responded to the HCSO posting with a mixture of disbelief, disgust and frustration.

“What is going on?! Coaches, Firemen, Principles, Teachers…,” one user posted. Another commented, “Every day I get more and more uncomfortable about sending my kids to school.”

Another asked, “Wow. Maybe a background check prior???” while one apparently exasperated user said, “wtf!! Who hired this sicko?? I’m ‘bout to homeschool my kid.”

Summing up what appeared to be great frustration amongst all Facebook commenters, one said, “Schools are no longer safe. Sorry, but it’s true.”

HCSO is conducting an active and ongoing investigation into the alleged incident.