Prosecutors Charge Two Men With Stealing Famous Banksy Artwork

The Metropolitan Police force charged two men with burglary over the theft of a famous artwork created by street artist Banksy.

Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, allegedly stole “Girl with Balloon” during a smash-and-grab theft Sunday at the Grove Gallery in London. Surveillance footage from the London art gallery appeared to show a masked man smashing a glass door, then proceeding to enter and remove the picture from the wall, according to The Associated Press (AP). Police said they recovered the famous piece of art, which is valued at roughly $355,000.

The suspects appeared Thursday at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court. They were ordered detained until their next hearing, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 9, according to The AP.

The stolen work is one of Banksy’s most famous and recognizable pieces. The suspects stole one of several versions of “Girl with Balloon,” which is a stenciled image of a child reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. The signature artwork was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been widely reproduced as a result of its popularity.

Banksy remains one of the most mysterious artists and has never confirmed his true identity.

He began his career by spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists, in spite of his elusiveness.

Other notable images created by Banksy include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words, “Laugh now, but one day I’ll be in charge.”

His paintings and installations are highly sought after and sell for millions at auctions.

Thieves and vandals frequently target Banksy's work.

There were no reports of anything else being stolen from Grove Gallery.