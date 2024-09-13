Video Appears To Show Ray J Coaching His Children On What To Say After Alleged Fight With Their Mom

A recently released video obtained by TMZ appeared to show Ray J coaching his children on what to say after an alleged fight unfolded in their home, Thursday.

The alleged blowout reportedly seemed to stress the children, who could be heard crying as they interacted with Ray J in the background of the video. Throughout the video Ray J appeared to repeatedly coach his children on what exactly they witnessed during his interaction with their mother, Princess Love. The video was recorded by Ray J and shared by TMZ.

“Dada never did nothing to anybody, right?” he appeared to ask his young child in the video.

“Dada put hands on mama or mama put hands on dada?” Ray J appeared to ask his child in the video before quickly continuing by saying, “no, right?”

Ray J could be heard appearing to wait for his child to respond to each point before going on to another.

At one point he appeared to describe the situation to his child by saying, “We’re just making a movie, we’re just playing.”

He live-streamed the video online, which ended up being an over 2-minute clip, TMZ reported.

At one point in the video, Ray J could be heard telling his children that he’s departing the residence, and one of them started crying in an emotional outburst.

He appeared to say “There’s no reason to call the police. We’re just playing, ok?”

It’s not yet clear if one of the children attempted to phone 911, according to TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said Princess Love contacted law enforcement and they responded but left not long after, according to TMZ.

Princess Love shared an Instagram Story, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. “This is the only time I’m going to address this. I’ve been trying my best to be the bigger person and just walk away peacefully,” the screenshot reportedly read.

“But what you’re not going to do is traumatize, manipulate and gaslight my kids when you can’t do it to me anymore. I’ll save my videos for the judge,” she went on to write, according to the screenshot obtained by the outlet.. (RELATED: Nikki Bella Files For Divorce After Domestic Violence Incident: REPORT)

Ray J and Princess Love are in divorce proceedings.