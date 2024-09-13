ROOKE: Taylor Swift Accidentally Admits She Doesn’t Care About Her Fans

In the world of celebrity endorsements, nothing is less shocking than Taylor Swift supporting a Democrat for president.

For years, Swift has made it perfectly clear that she embraces radical ideologies and that her values align with the far-left wing of the Democrat party. Still, supporting Vice President Kamala Harris exposes her in a way her 2020 endorsement of President Joe Biden didn’t.

There was so much chaos going on in America during the 2020 election with the fear-mongering around the COVID pandemic, protests against pandemic restrictions and racial riots destroying cities that it was hard for some voters to see through the fog. One could understand and even sympathize with someone who voted for Biden in 2020 and the possible change he’d bring to a society seemingly burning down (ROOKE: ABC Moderator Straight Up Admits They Had To Tip The Scales Against Trump)

Well this is Minneapolis after BLM riots in 2020. pic.twitter.com/J1d1KVZmaT https://t.co/nJSC4Gflhc — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 10, 2023

But a lot has changed in the last four years. The fog has lifted, and these voters see an even worse world. Swift’s endorsement of Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, is unthinkable. It reveals to her many fans that while she plays the part of a loving pop icon who adores her fans, the reality is that she doesn’t care about them — not one bit.

Swift endorsed the Democratic duo because they support “rights and causes” she believes in, including “LGBT rights.” How nice it must be for Swift that as a straight, white, billionaire woman, her biggest issues are things she’ll never actually be affected by. The Biden-Harris economy certainly isn’t affecting her.

CNN Undecided Voter: “My life was better when Trump was in office. The economy was better. Inflation was lower. Things were better overall. And now, with Kamala’s administration, things haven’t been so fantastic. She’s saying she can fix the problems that her administration has… pic.twitter.com/J1XWCSJYHB — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 11, 2024

Swift isn’t starting the first day of school in second-hand clothes, on an empty stomach and with no school supplies. She didn’t stay up all night to eavesdrop on her parents’ discussions about how they would afford rent, utilities and food this month.

Swift has never and will never live in economic hardship. She is forever immune from caring about where the next meal will come from or how she will support her growing family (that is if she ever decides to become a mother). But her fans do.

Gen Z voter details her struggles in the Harris economy: “Why is a one bedroom apartment $1600? Rent prices are outrageous — and these jobs — they’re bare minimum jobs.” pic.twitter.com/3WxJm8tsK6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024

Millions of her fans are struggling or watching their parents worry about how to provide a prosperous life for their family. Still, these issues are so far from her mind. What drives her to vote is wanting our country to continue to codify mental illness by promoting transgender ideology and ensuring there are no restrictions to women murdering their babies. (Biden, CNN Revive Desperate Tactic To Help Kamala Win Election)

It’s too bad for her fans because they will have to live with the consequences of her supporting so-called “transgender issues.” While her teenage fans are being groomed into an ideology that preys on their insecurities and tells them to ignore their fears of having men in their private spaces, Swift gets to have bodyguards wherever she goes and soothsayers propping up her sense of self.

🚨UPDATE: Transgender student with a ‘HIT LIST’ brutally attacks 7th grade girl with a Stanley cup at a Montgomery County middle school “…Watch her repeatedly yelling that I’m gonna murder you and just hitting her with a Stanley” The transgender attacker was charged with… pic.twitter.com/7HRlLtI8KO — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 25, 2024

As a self-proclaimed feminist, how dare she support an ideology that tells confused girls they need surgeries and hormones to feel better about themselves. If she cared about women’s rights, she’d be on the side of the girls who want to compete in sports without men. She’d be rallying around the girls who have been assaulted by trans-identifying men who gained access to female spaces through a perverse and evil ideology.

Loudoun County Perpetrator’s Mom Asks Why Accuser Would ‘Sit There And Take It’; Son Victimized Over ‘15-Year-Old Hormones’ https://t.co/pMogE2r6n0 pic.twitter.com/8skykRnRrK — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 5, 2021

The fact that Swift has decided to support Harris is a personal choice. Everyone has the right to vote, depending on their values. But when you are a celebrity as big as Taylor Swift, and your primary audience is teenage girls, you have a responsibility to them. Her public support of Harris is an open admission that the economic devastation our country has experienced these last four years and the pain transgender ideology has caused American families means nothing to her. She simply doesn’t care.