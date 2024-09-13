Telehealth Protocols for Dealing with Potential Civil Unrest

When civil unrest erupts, injuries are a common side effect. Riots, protests, and other disruptive demonstrations can lead to disregard for human safety at best and deliberate violence at worst. In either case, the need for medical care can quickly become urgent.

For those in the healthcare community, civil unrest is an issue that must be carefully considered and expertly addressed.

“When former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a recent campaign event, it sent shockwaves through our nation and sparked fears of potential civil unrest,” says Josh Thompson, CEO of Impact Health USA and Impact Health University. “As a healthcare leader, I’m deeply concerned about how an event like that, if it triggered widespread unrest, could impact our already strained healthcare system.”

Impact Health USA is a ground-breaking national telehealth platform offering primary care, mental health support, and obesity medications. It brings together expertise in business, technology, and entrepreneurship to empower better healthcare access in all 50 US states while also providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to launch their own healthcare clinics. Through Impact Health University, Thompson advises clinic owners on launching and running successful healthcare businesses.

“The threat of increased violence and injuries increases when civil unrest unfolds, creating the potential for emergency rooms and medical facilities to become overwhelmed,” Thompson adds. “For hospitals facing shortages of staff, supplies, and secure environments, delivering care to an increased volume of patients becomes even more complicated.”

Telehealth, which provides a wide range of healthcare services remotely, is a solution that can serve the unique patient needs that arise as a result of civil unrest.

Leveraging telehealth in times of civil unrest

A major concern for healthcare providers in times of civil unrest is increased demand interrupting the continuity of care they are providing to patients. Even when medical facilities have the resources to provide care, it may not be safe for patients to travel to facilities to access the care. A recent BBC article reported hospitals in England were forced to cancel medical appointments to protect patients and staff from violent riots that erupted following the murder of three young girls in late July 2024.

Telehealth solves the continuity of care problem by providing a safe portal for patients to connect with providers. By facilitating telemedicine services like virtual appointments and remote patient monitoring, telehealth empowers patients to stay on track with treatments in the midst of civil unrest.

“With telemedicine, it’s easier than ever to get access to help and medications,” Dr. Mona Jhaveri, founder and director of Music Beats Cancer, told Big Time Daily. “Telemedicine has made the entire process faster and more affordable for millions of people.”

Music Beats Cancer exists to increase the number of cancer-fighting technologies in the product-development pipeline so more solutions make it to those in need. The nonprofit empowers people to support the advancement of new solutions and promising treatments for cancer directly and transparently.

With conditions like cancer that require ongoing treatment, telemedicine provides patients with an option that increases convenience, lowers costs, and reduces the risk of complications stemming from immunodeficiency.

“In volatile times, telehealth services can play a crucial role in extending medical care to those in need,” Thompson explains. “They offer a secure, efficient way to provide medical care without exposing patients to potentially dangerous situations.”

Implementing effective telehealth protocols

As healthcare providers look to leverage telehealth services in times of civil unrest, several key considerations must be addressed. One of the more critical is providing a robust communications system.

To fully embrace telehealth, patients and other users must have access to secure, reliable, and user-friendly communication platforms. Fears over a lack of security have been cited as a leading concern among patients who reject telehealth options.

Training staff on crisis management and emergency protocols is another important step in preparing telehealth systems for use during civil unrest. Those managing telehealth engagements must be prepared to provide quick consultations and address urgent needs.

Proactively providing updated patient education on emergency telehealth protocols can also be valuable when threats of civil unrest surface. If certain services are limited as a part of emergency protocols, patients should know what those include and what steps they are encouraged to take while emergency protocols are in place.

Times of civil unrest can lead to significant increases in stress and anxiety for patients, increasing the need for mental health support. Creating opportunities for enhanced mental health services via telehealth can be extremely valuable for new and existing patients. Encouraging patients to shift from conventional sessions to teletherapy sessions will allow them to receive critical care throughout the extent of the unrest.

“When events lead to civil unrest, stress and anxiety increase among the population, leading to a surge in mental health issues,” Thompson warns. “Our healthcare system must be prepared to serve the mental health needs of those who are affected by the trauma of violence they experience in their communities or via the media. Telehealth is a perfect tool for meeting those needs.”

Civil unrest, regardless of what triggers it, can cause disruptions in the normal workings of society. Telehealth provides a powerful tool for ensuring critical services continue to be available during challenging times.