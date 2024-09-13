Wild Video Shows Train Smash Into Tractor Trailer, Tank. Driver Narrowly Escapes

Video caught the moment that a freight train in South Carolina smashed through a tractor trailer hauling an armored tank Thursday, WCSC reported.

The tractor trailer hauling the tank on a flatbed apparently got stuck on the railroad crossing in Goose Creek as the train barreled toward it, according to WCSC.

Footage shows the train blowing its whistle as it steams toward the truck. The driver appears to jump out of the truck and get to safety moments before a thunderous impact that sends truck parts flying. (RELATED: Video Shows Train Smash 18-Wheeler After Driver Escapes)

The tank is knocked off the flatbed, and then one of the train’s cars hits it, sending its turret spinning as the armored vehicle flies backwards. A large part of the railway crossing traffic light also soars through the air before crashing down on the other side of the intersection.

Jennifer Clinton and her son captured the video and were in their own vehicle at the time, FOX News Digital reported.

“My son’s a little shook up, but yeah, we’re okay,” Clinton told the outlet, adding that “it was devastating to see” in person.

Another witness told WCSC that the driver appeared to try to dislodge his truck until the last moment.

“At that point, the arms started coming down, and we came out here walking real fast to try and get over, tell him to get out of the truck, and he jumped out of the truck and the train was coming. And maybe five seconds later the train hit and destroyed everything,” witness Sonya Pitt told the outlet.

Goose Creek Police said that there were no reported injuries, though the man who ran out of the truck declined medical treatment, FOX News Digital reported.

Authorities have yet to disclose the extent of the damage to all vehicles involved, according to the outlet.