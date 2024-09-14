Anti-Trump Republicans Secure $35 Million In Funding To Support Harris

A group of Republicans opposing former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid raised over $35 million funds to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election.

Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT) aimed to bolster Democratic efforts to keep the White House by setting a $50-million campaign target earlier this year, a significant increase from the $10 million the group raised in the 2020 election cycle, according to Newsweek. Last week, spearheaded by conservative strategist Sarah Longwell and including figures like Bill Kristol and Tim Miller, RVAT launched an $11-million advertising campaign targeting key battlegrounds in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

Despite being overshadowed by the $574 million and $770 million raised by pro-Trump groups and Harris respectively, RVAT’s funding efforts mark ongoing opposition to Trump within some conservative circles, the outlet reported. As of Sept. 4, RVAT received contributions from over 6,200 donors in all 50 states, ranging from $1 to seven figures, with spokesperson Tony Franquiz highlighting the group’s broad and committed support base dedicated to protecting democracy, Newsweek stated. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Business Groups Warn Of ‘Largest Tax Increase In American History’ If Trump Cuts Allowed To Expire)

RVAT unveiled an $11.5 million advertising initiative in several crucial swing states, aimed at persuading disillusioned GOP voters to back Harris. Funded largely by Democratic contributors, the campaign allocates $4.5 million to Pennsylvania, $3 million to Michigan, $2.2 million to Wisconsin, $1.5 million to Arizona and $375,000 to Nebraska’s second congressional district.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.