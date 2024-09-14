GAVIN WAX: Trump Continues To Expand The MAGA Movement

Once again, former President Donald Trump is expanding the MAGA movement and the Republican Party by being open to new voices joining the movement and thinking outside of the box.

Elections are a game of addition, and if you’re subtracting, then you’re losing. Trump is adding to his base and it can be seen in his poll numbers with growing support among black men, Hispanic men, Jewish voters and blue-collar voters. The Democrats are panicking.

Democrats were shocked when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got on stage and endorsed Trump. To see a member of the Kennedy family cross the aisle and describe how today’s Democratic Party is not the same one as his father’s and uncle’s party was a homerun for Trump. Now, RFK Jr. is a staple of the Trump campaign and is being considered for a role in a future Trump cabinet, which is excellent news for health-freedom activists concerned about Big Pharma’s ominous influence over politics. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Wins Appeal To Be Removed From Swing States’ Ballots)

Another former Democrat emerging with an endorsement of Trump is former Democratic congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard. Her foreign policy views are anathema to the neoconservative orthodoxy that has dominated Republican thought for at least a generation. As a top Trump campaign surrogate, Gabbard will push restraint in foreign intervention and de-escalation rather than escalation with the Russian Federation.

Trump’s recent embrace of techno-libertarianism has also opened the MAGA tent wider. Since his surprising appearance at the Libertarian National Convention, Trump has embraced cryptocurrency and the broader decentralized finance space. By embracing technological innovations like cryptocurrency, Trump presents a positive vision for how America will remain an economic powerhouse in the twenty-first century and beyond.

Trump has also won over tech elites in Silicon Valley, a mainstay of financial support for the Democrats. He has raised record amounts from the tech industry which is rapidly fleeing California for red states with lower taxation and less regulation. Leading this group is Tesla and X CEO, Elon Musk, who is now a major donor to the Trump campaign. If elected, Trump plans to have Musk lead a commission on government efficiency and regulation. Adding to the list is TikTok investor Jeff Yass who has emerged as a top donor to Trump’s GOP, and Trump surprisingly joined the platform in June, gaining hold of a captive audience that Republicans typically are unable to access. (RELATED: Trump Announces Elon Musk’s Role In Possible Future Administration)

Trump has already reformed the Republican Party by getting rid of the establishment that is poisoned with grifters at every level, replete with paid “activists” beholden to entrenched special interests. These “America Last” figures receive more money when Republicans are out of power, and they can falsely claim to be fighting with indefatigable vigor for Americans’ interests. Whether it is pro-life, pro-2A, anti-tax, free-market dogmatism, or any other pet issues of the American right, they are all in a better position when Democrats are in power. This puts them in a better position to scaremonger donations out of desperate conservatives, selling them the pablum that if they can get the establishment Republicans back in there one more time, this evil agenda will be vanquished.

As RINOs are elected and break campaign promises at a breakneck pace, the organizations and activists who helped them win power might have to be held accountable, and they fear that. It is time the GOP held consultants and establishment grifters accountable when they lose elections rather than gifting them promotions or more money.

Trump is the antidote to the failed state of affairs that put the Republican Party in the doldrums. Trump is a change agent because he governs on instinct, not based on arcane white papers or the familiar tastes of out-of-touch elitists. It may irritate haughty “True Conservatives” from their ivory towers, but this is an alliance that is going to bring in new voters, put Trump back into office for a second term, and pave the way for a Republican Party viable for generations to come.

The interests that deserve to be scorned and ejected from the Republican mix are disingenuous uni-party hacks controlled by special interests–neocons who egg on foreign conflict while neglecting the homeland and sinecurist conservatives gelded to the ways of the corrupt system. These are the true enemies of MAGA, not well-intentioned former Democrats with integrity who might be wrongheaded on a few issues but are quickly coming around.

MAGA is evolving into a pragmatic ideology that will reject its refuse and promptly replace them with better people who bring fresher ideas and more integrity. Contrary to the experts, Trump is laying the blueprint for a bigger tent Republican Party than previously imaginable.

Gavin M. Wax is a New York-based conservative political activist, commentator, columnist, operative, and strategist. He is the Executive Director of the National Constitutional Law Union. He also serves as the 76th President of the New York Young Republican Club and as an Ambassador for Turning Point USA & Live Action. He is the co-author of “The Emerging Populist Majority,” which is available now. You can follow him on Twitter at @GavinWax.

