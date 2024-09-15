‘I Never Thought I’d See Anything Like That’: Video Shows Patient Playing Trombone During Open Brain Surgery

A musician mimicked playing his trombone during open brain surgery in 2022 at Wisconsin’s UW Health to help doctors fine-tune a procedure aimed at stopping his debilitating hand tremors, WISN 12 reported.

Brian Rust, a lifelong trombone player, had been suffering from worsening tremors that made it difficult to continue his musical passion as well as perform simple tasks, such as holding his grandchild, according to WISN 12. Rust was diagnosed with an intention tremor, a condition which worsened until medication and therapy were no longer effective, according to the outlet.

Rust’s last option was deep brain stimulation, a procedure in which electrodes are implanted in the brain to disrupt faulty signals causing the tremors, the outlet reported. Led by neurosurgeon Dr. Wendell Lake, the surgery required Rust to remain awake so doctors could ensure the electrodes were placed correctly, the outlet stated.

“We need them to be alert so we can ask them to do certain movements to ensure we are placing the wires where they need to be,” Dr. Lake said, according to the outlet.

Rust suggested using his trombone to help monitor his hand movements. Though he couldn’t actually play in order to facilitate the procedure, going through the motions provided critical feedback, the outlet reported.

“During the procedure, the entire OR staff was gathered around to see Brian ‘playing’ his instrument,” said anesthesiologist Dr. Whitney Fallahian, the outlet reported. “I never thought I’d see anything like that.”

With each adjustment, Rust's hands reportedly grew steadier, signaling the procedure's success.

Rust presently controls the stimulator through a device implanted in his chest, allowing him to toggle between daily life and trombone-playing modes, according to the outlet. He has returned to performing and hopes his story will encourage others suffering from tremors to explore similar treatments.

“There are options out there to keep enjoying the things you love,” Rust said, according to the outlet.