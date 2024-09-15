Donald Trump ‘Safe’ Following Gunshots Reported In Vicinity

Former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” the campaign stated.

Trump was golfing at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to Politico reporter Meridith McGraw.

Breaking: Multiple shots fired at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach where the former president is golfing today “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” per Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) September 15, 2024

The roads to @realDonaldTrump golf club in West Palm are now closed with heavy police presence around the surrounding area after multiple gun shots were fired in his vicinity. The road closure is for several miles with law enforcement coordinating at any possible access point.… pic.twitter.com/DWHPo1w70L — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) September 15, 2024

The United States Secret Service is investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe. @pbso will have more details soon. pic.twitter.com/yWNvvKD3IC — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) September 15, 2024

Police held a press conference to provide updates Sunday afternoon.

The incident follows the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, 64 days earlier. (RELATED: Trump Wounded, 2 Dead In Pennsylvania Campaign Rally Shooting)

An AK-47 was found in bushes at the scene, Donald Trump Jr. stated on X (formerly known as Twitter), citing “local law enforcement.”

Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/FwRfrO3v6y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2024

NEW: Sheriff shares photo of rifle, GoPro and bags left behind be suspect in attempted Trump assassination pic.twitter.com/cCL1cmCbqS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2024

Eric Trump later shared an emailed alert from his father in which he declared he was “SAFE AND WELL” and would “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Serious change is needed… pic.twitter.com/Z3vdLDESAx — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 15, 2024

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Teri Barbera confirmed a shooting occurred “on the grounds” of the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach while the former president was present, The New York Times reported. A “person of interest” is reportedly in custody. (RELATED: Secret Service, Law Enforcement Investigating After Reports of Gunfire In Trump’s Vicinity)

“The intent right now is unknown,” she added.

Following Palm Beach County issuing a “be on the lookout” alert, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook it had stopped a northbound vehicle on Interstate 95 and took a suspect into custody. The apprehension occurred near Palm City, about 45 miles north of the site of the shooting.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was the target of the reported shots. No injuries were reported, the Associated Press reported.

The White House responded to the shooting Sunday, stating, “The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also issued a statement Sunday, saying, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stated, “I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits. Still much we don’t know, but I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude.”

I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits. Still much we don’t know, but I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2024

Fox News host Sean Hannity revealed Sunday he had spoken to Trump three times since the shooting. He claimed Trump expressed concern for his golf partner before, after learning everyone was safe, saying he wished he could finish the fifth hole as he was even and had a birdie putt.

BREAKING: Donald Trump was tackled by Secret Service agents when he was on the 5th hole after “pops” rang out. According to Fox News, Trump was getting ready to putt when the incident unfolded. The revelation came from Fox News’ Sean Hannity who has spoken to Trump… pic.twitter.com/mBViQ8v3mf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2024

The FBI announced it “responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

FBI: “The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2024

The suspect was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, according to Fox News.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Reagan Reese contributed to this story.