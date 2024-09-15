Packers’ Malik Willis Forced To Change Play In The Middle Of It Because Of Josh Myers Throwing Up All Over The Ball

This is a total football story.

Quarterback Malik Willis landed his first start Sunday with the Green Bay Packers, but it happened to come with puke and confusion. (Yes, puke) Just before taking a snap, his center Josh Myers threw up all over the ball, and as a result, Willis was forced to change the play while right in the middle of it. (RELATED: Giants Become Only Second Team Ever In NFL History To Put Up 3 TDs On Offense, Allow None On Defense And Still Lose)

Taking on the Indianapolis Colts, the Packers were tasked with a third-and-10 as Willis was set to make a pass. However, he had to nix his dropback and decided to tuck the ball and run, not even attempting to find an available wide receiver. Matt LaFleur, the head coach of Green Bay, spoke to reporters after the contest and said that Willis told him it was because he wasn’t able to get a grip on the ball. And that was due to Myers vomiting on it.

“I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on that third down, and he told me Josh threw up on the ball,” said LaFleur. “I was like, that’s the first time I ever heard that. The official came over to me, and said, ‘We saw your center throwing up on the ball, do you want us to take him out next time?’ I said, absolutely, please do that, because you’re talking about a critical situation, and it’s third down, and I’ve never had to throw with vomit on the football. Malik probably didn’t appreciate that.”

A straight up scene out of “Any Given Sunday.”