‘What The F*ck?’: Singer Appears To Throw Punch At Guitarist During Jane’s Addiction Reunion Tour Performance

The frontman of alternate rock band Jane’s Addiction, Perry Farrell, appeared to punch guitarist Dave Navarro during a Friday concert in Boston, Variety reported.

The recently reunited band abruptly cancelled the show after an apparently livid Farrell confronted Navarro on stage and threw a right-hand punch before crew members were able to restrain him, according to Variety.

The band was playing the song “Ocean Size” when the two musicians got into the altercation, though some social media users claimed that tension seemed to have been mounting through numerous songs, Variety reported. (RELATED: Florida Drummer Got So Furious At Former Bandmate He Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktail Into His Living Room, Police Say)

Sad news in the band Jane’s Addiction. Perry Farrell assaults Dave Navarro in the middle of a performance. pic.twitter.com/mXDvlO0p0o — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) September 14, 2024

Video shows Farrell getting close to Navarro and apparently slinging some heated words. Navarro is then seen putting up his arm and trying to hold Farrell off as the frontman appears to push him backwards. Farrell then appears to shove Navarro with his left arm before throwing a right-handed punch into Farrell’s chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etty Lau Farrell (@ettylaufarrell)

Crew members are then seen rushing to restrain Farrell as Navarro walks away and puts his guitar down.

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, posted her own version of events Saturday morning on Instagram.

In the post, Etty Lau claims Farrell had been upset with the level of stage volume drowning out his voice. She says the tension had been mounting for days, “[b]ut when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”

Although Navarro reacted to Farrell’s aggression by saying, “What the fuck?” Etty Lau praised the guitarist for remaining calm. She didn’t have kind words for bassist Eric Avery, however, who she says punched Farrell three times after putting him into a headlock.

The band issued an apology Friday on its Instagram account and said it would be cancelling the next night’s show in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It didn’t provide additional details about the tour.

Jane’s Addiction issued an apology for the events that transpired at last night’s show pic.twitter.com/roiJ4J1sJQ — SPIN (@SPIN) September 15, 2024

Jane’s Addiction has seen its fair share of conflict over the years, according to Variety. At the height of their popularity after organizing and headlining the original Lollapalooza tour, the band split up in 1991, the outlet reported.

JANES ADDICTION — on the other hand… the band themselves sounded massssssivvvve. And was amazing to see Eric Avery and Dave Navarro back and shredding the rooftop apart— ——but Perry Farrel sounded like he needs help. He could barely talk or sing. Was really sad to see a dude… pic.twitter.com/ylfbBEF4Fx — derek morleY (@derekmorley) September 11, 2024

Although the band has gotten back together several times, the old tensions appear to have not died down, according to Variety.