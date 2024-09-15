Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco Could Be Out For Lengthy Amount Of Time After Suffering ‘Major’ Ankle Injury

And fantasy owners everywhere cringe.

Isiah Pacheco, the star running back of the Kansas City Chiefs, was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals early after he suffered what’s being labeled as a “major” ankle injury. He was knocked with the injury during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 26-25 win.

Going by the information that we were given after the game, it appears that Pacheco could be out for multiple contests. He tallied 111 total yards of offense against Cincy. (RELATED: Packers’ Malik Willis Forced To Change Play In The Middle Of It Because Of Josh Myers Throwing Up All Over The Ball)

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson made a tackle on Pacheco while running, rolling up on his right leg in the process. Immediately, concerns sparked up about a potential MCL sprain.

While exiting Arrowhead Stadium’s locker room, Pacheco was seen with both crutches and a walking boot that was placed on his right foot. Following his evaluation, Pacheco was reportedly “emotional.”

“The only major injury would (be) Isiah Pacheco,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the postgame press conference. “He’s having tests on it now, X-Rays and all of that stuff.”

Hope all fantasy managers with Isiah Pacheco on the roster also have Samaje Perine 😤📈 I know Pacheco looked fine celebrating after the game, but that’s pure ADRENALINE. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s week-to-week with an MCL or High Ankle sprain 🤕 📉pic.twitter.com/h9DuGlV1t5 — FANTASY UMPIRE (@FantasyUmpire) September 15, 2024

Isaiah Pacheco leaving in a boot and on crutches. 📷: @Chase_F64 pic.twitter.com/FBw8YOsf6W — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 16, 2024

I feel for the fantasy owners out there … this is a rough one.