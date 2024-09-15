Editorial

Giants Become Only Second Team Ever In NFL History To Put Up 3 TDs On Offense, Allow None On Defense And Still Lose

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Frankie Luvu #4 of the Washington Commanders tackles Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
You know you’re historically bad when…

The New York Giants squared off Sunday against the Washington Commanders, with the Giants suffering a 21-18 defeat. But it wasn’t just that New York took an L, it came in history-making fashion as the G-Men scored three touchdowns, didn’t allow any on defense and still lost. They’re only the second team ever in NFL history to pull off this feat.

The first (and only) time that this happened in the National Football League was back in 1989, when the Los Angeles Rams took a 23-21 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. (RELATED: ‘It Was Dumb, He Cost Us Points’: Titans’ Brian Callahan Blasts His Own QB Will Levis After ‘Inexcusable Mistake’)

Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders saw Washington kicker Austin Seibert kick a whopping seven field goals. To make things worse for the Giants, we could’ve been looking at an overtime game, but they couldn’t even manage to pull that off because they missed an extra point following a touchdown.

And that’s about all you can say with this game, it was atrocious, and all led by this gem from New York:

Yeah, it was some painful stuff for the Giants, just look at their head coach Brian Daboll:

And on top of that, they let Austin Seibert become a local hero in Washington:

And I thought I had it bad as a Miami Dolphins fan… Goodness gracious.