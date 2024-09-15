RANDY KOZUCH: The Truth About Kamala Harris’s Gun Policy

The recent presidential debate was disappointing for those hoping for a fair, impartial treatment of both candidates. Unchecked by ABC News, California Democrat and Vice President Kamala Harris fed Americans lie after lie.

The biggest? That she respects the Second Amendment and she is not coming after your guns. She has, and she will. Vice President Kamala Harris cannot be trusted when it comes to your Second Amendment rights.

Her hollow claims to the contrary are more than just political doublespeak, they are outright falsehoods. Her history, her many statements and her DNC-approved agenda all point to one undeniable truth: If elected she will move to take away law-abiding citizens’ guns. (RELATED: Kamala Harris once Called For Forced Buybacks Of ‘Assault Weapons.’ It’s Not That Easy, Experts Say)

America’s gun owners cannot stand by silently while this threat to our freedom looms. We must be resolute in this.

Harris wants you to believe she is one of us, a gun owner, and someone who fully appreciates the fundamental American right to bear arms. But don’t let her use of a handgun as a prop fool you.

At the debate, she declared: “Tim Walz and I are gun owners; we are not taking anybody’s guns away. So, stop with the lies.” Well, let’s talk about lies, Madam Vice President. Harris stood there with a straight face, attempting to placate millions of law-abiding gun owners while plotting to confiscate our firearms. It isn’t just a “plan.” She has done it before.

As California’s attorney general and junior senator, she had a lot to say about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. When Harris had the chance to defend gun rights, she stood on the side of restrictions, not freedoms. She has been a champion for policies that chip away at the Second Amendment. Just like her hand-picked gun-grabbing running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, these policies are designed to erode the Second Amendment, and Kamala Harris knows it. (RELATED: NRA Scores Victory Against Biden’s ATF)

Let’s not forget her earlier statements, the ones she’s trying to walk back now that she’s desperate to appear more moderate. At her very first presidential rally, Harris said, “We — we who believe that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from the terror of gun violence will finally pass universal background checks, red flag laws, and an assault weapons ban.” She wasn’t vague then.

Her vision for America is one where your right to self-defense is crushed under the heel of government overreach.

Don’t just take my word for it — look at what’s on her campaign website. Harris supports gun bans, gun registries, and red flag laws that strip away gun owners’ rights without due process. She aspires to take gun manufacturers to court and hold them liable for every misuse of their product as a means of forcing them into bankruptcy and making firearms harder to buy.

Let’s be clear about this: Kamala Harris doesn’t get to redefine the Second Amendment. She doesn’t get to decide what rights you have and which ones you don’t. Our forefathers were clear when they wrote: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Yet here she is, ready and willing to trample on that right in a misguided attempt to improve public safety.

We can’t let that happen.

This fight is about more than just guns. It’s about defending the very foundation of our freedom. For almost 250 years this country has flourished under a government that existed to preserve individual rights, but far-left politicians like Kamala Harris are ready to jettison individual rights to somehow free America from fear, as if that were even possible. And for those who think “well it’s just this one right,” consider how Harris and President Joe Biden have attacked free speech over the past four years, ostensibly to protect America.

We cannot allow ourselves to be taken in by Kamala Harris’ artful deceptions. If America’s gun owners hope to preserve their constitutional right to bear arms, we must fight Harris and politicians like her at every turn. And we should say, with absolute clarity, to those who would seek to take our guns: “Not on our watch.”

Randy Kozuch is the Executive Director of NRA Institute for Legislative Action.

