Minnesota Man Sentenced To 33 Years In Prison After Murdering Wife During Bible Study

A Minnesota man will spend over three decades behind bars for fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study session, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Robert Castillo, 41, was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder March 18, 2024 in the death of his wife, Corinna Woodhull, according to the AP. The couple had been married for two years and shared five children, now between the ages of 11 and 24, the outlet reported.

The incident occurred during a March 21, 2023 Bible study gathering at Castillo’s sister’s home in St. Paul. Castillo whispered something to Woodhull, and when she shook her head in response, he pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed her repeatedly, the AP reported, citing witnesses. Family members at the scene reportedly managed to disarm him. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Pulled Out Knife, Stabbed Wife To Death During Weekly Bible Study)

For killing wife during St. Paul Bible study, man gets 33-year prison sentence https://t.co/M2gf5Gl3yf — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) September 13, 2024

In court, Castillo expressed regret for his actions. “I’m taking full responsibility for my actions, even if I don’t recall anything that happened that day,” Castillo said, apologizing to the family, the outlet reported.

Despite the plea for leniency from Castillo’s defense attorney — who sought a 25-year sentence — Judge Richard Kyle handed down a sentence of over 33 years, the outlet stated. Prosecutors pointed to Castillo’s violent history, including previous felony convictions and a warrant for his arrest at the time of the murder, as factors that warranted the harsher sentence. (RELATED: Judge Sentences Personal Assistant For Brutal Decapitation Of High-Flying CEO)

Woodhull’s family revealed she had been preparing to leave Castillo, with divorce papers found in her car after her death, the outlet reported. Her mother, Linda Castle, urged women to recognize the warning signs of domestic abuse, saying, “Women need to understand: Don’t accept this kind of behavior. It’s not OK.”