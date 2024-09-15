‘It Was Dumb, He Cost Us Points’: Titans’ Brian Callahan Blasts His Own QB Will Levis After ‘Inexcusable Mistake’

Woah … tell us how you really feel, Brian!

It’s been a horrendous start to the season for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. We had the Week 1-blunder where Levis threw a pick 6-interception that cost the Titans the game against the Chicago Bears, and now here we are in Week 2 where Levis had what will easily be one of the worst turnovers of the campaign.

In fact, it was so bad that Levis left Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan infuriated … so bad that it now has the Titans sitting at 0-2 after suffering a 24-17 home defeat to the New York Jets. (RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Bills Game Early After Suffering Concussion, Could Derail Broken Dolphins Franchise Even Further)

During the second quarter of the game, the Titans were holding a 7-0 lead and close to putting another score on the board. Facing a third-and-goal situation on the Jets’ 6-yard line, Levis took the snap in shotgun formation. New York’s pass rushers applied the pressure on Levis, with the quarterback moving up in an attempt to not get sacked. However, he ended up tripping and then panicked in response.

While falling, he threw a backward shove pass at running back Tyjae Spears, and uh … well … just check the film yourself.

WATCH:

Levis flips it backwards and its a Jets fumble recovery! 📺: #NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/nZ38jEOfOo — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024

Remember how I mentioned Brian Callahan earlier?

Yeah, my man wasn’t happy.

Brian Callahan after the latest Will Levis maniac play: “Hey, what the fuck are you doing??” pic.twitter.com/vVKuS3aLVG — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) September 15, 2024

And his mood didn’t get any better in the postgame press conference.

It looks like the relationship between Will Levis and Brian Callahan is going great. (LMAO)