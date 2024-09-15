Three Americans Arrested Over Alleged Plot Involving Hundreds Of Weapons To Kill Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro

Venezuelan officials arrested six foreign nationals — including three Americans — Saturday and charged them with plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Máduro, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Diosdado Cabello, the Venezuelan interior minister, claimed on state television the foreigners from the United States, Spain and Czech Republic were part of a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) plot to kill many of the country’s leaders and overthrow the government, according to the AP.

During the television announcement, Cabello presented pictures of confiscated rifles he claimed the suspected plotters were going to use in the alleged coup, the AP reported.

Cabello identified one of the alleged American plotters as Wilbert Joseph Castañeda Gomez, a Navy SEAL who had served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Colombia, according to the outlet.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed late Saturday that a member of the U.S military had been detained in Venezuela and that it acknowledged “unconfirmed reports of two additional U.S. citizens detained in Venezuela,” the AP reported.

The arrests in Venezuela come on the heels of sanctions leveled by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control against 16 Máduro allies accused of human rights abuses and voter obstruction during the country’s July presidential election, according to the AP.

The July elections led to protests and the arrests of hundreds of opposition activists, increasing tensions between the U.S. and the South American nation, the outlet reported.

“Any claims of U.S. involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro are categorically false. The United States continues to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela,” the U.S. Department of State said.

In August, Venezuela’s supreme court confirmed Máduro’s victory in spite of international condemnation over the election’s lack of transparency, according to the AP.

Máduro allies urged the government to suspend commercial and diplomatic relations with Spain after the European nation recognized opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the July election’s winner Friday, the AP reported.

Gonzalez fled to Spain after Venezuela’s attorney general filed conspiracy charges against him, according to the outlet.

The Máduro administration, which has long claimed the U.S. has been planning to topple it, previously used imprisoned Americans in negotiations with the U.S. government, the AP reported.