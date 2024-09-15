‘Thank You For Saving Me’: Bodycam Video Shows Police Rescue Children Less Than A Minute Before Blaze Consumes Room

Two Texas police officers rescued two children from their burning home moments before it was consumed by flames, body camera footage reveals.

Vidor Police officers Michael Stephenson and Ashton Moss responded to a call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, arriving to find the home already engulfed in fire, according to Local 12. The children’s mother frantically informed Stephenson that her two boys, ages seven and nine, were trapped in their bedroom, the outlet reported. The only window to the room was reportedly blocked by an air conditioning unit.

“Anytime that you hear there’s going to be a child involved, that’s like your nightmare,” Stephenson told WKRC.

As Moss arrived, the scene was chaotic. Flames leapt from the house as Stephenson worked to dislodge the air conditioning unit, which was reportedly the boys’ only means of escape. After a vigorous effort, he managed to push the unit through the window, video shows.

“I just saw a big ball of fire, so I just tried to run over to the house,” Moss said. “I really couldn’t see because the flames were so big.”

Once the window was clear, Stephenson helped one boy out, handing him to Moss, who quickly grabbed the second, the outlet reported. With both children safe, the officers reportedly checked to ensure no one else remained inside. (RELATED: Bus Driver Saves 14 Children, Authorities Say)

Stephenson comforted one of the boys who had bumped his head during the escape, according to the outlet.

“Thank you for saving me,” the younger boy replied. “Are you okay? I knew I bumped your head,” the officer asked. “Yes, sir, I don’t care about that,” the boy responded.

Police Chief Rod Carroll said the boys’ room was fully engulfed in flames less than a minute later. “We were 40 seconds away from not getting those children out of the house,” he said, the outlet reported. “Today, we’re cherishing and celebrating.”