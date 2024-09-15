Editorial

Wake Forest Pays Ole Miss $1 Million To Cancel Their 2025 Game Just Hours After Getting Their A** Kicked By Rebels

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: Henry Parrish Jr. #21 of the Mississippi Rebels jumps over Jamare Glasker #25 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as he runs the ball during the first half of a football game at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
And these guys think they’re demons?! (LMAO)

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels absolutely destroyed the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 40-6, when the two teams met up Saturday. Just hours after the game, Wake Forest hilariously cancelled their 2025 contest against the Rebels.

Both universities are scheduled in a home-and-home series, and their next installment was supposed to be Sept. 13, 2025. However, the game next year will no longer be happening, as Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters while speaking with them that Wake Forest has chosen to “buy out” the 2025 contest. (RELATED: Pac-12 Bringing In Four Mountain West Colleges In Attempted Rebuild: REPORT)

According to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the Demon Deacons will be forced to dish out cancellation fees that total $1 million.

The move isn’t just embarrassing for Wake Forest either, but also an inconvenience for Ole Miss as the 2025 game would’ve fulfilled their SEC mandate to square off against a team from a power conference — something they have to do at least once per season.

As somebody who grew up in Virginia, had North Carolina as some of my stomping grounds and having family in Winston-Salem (hell, I have family that went to Wake Forest), this is extremely disappointing to see. I mean, come on, how do you respond to a blowout loss with some weak ish like this?

Terrible, just terrible!