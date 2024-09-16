Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Throws Punch At Roschon Johnson After Bears Swarm At Him For Smashing Caleb Williams

This is what you wanna see on your Sunday nights!

It was a slow start to the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, but things ratcheted up in the second half with an intense exchange between Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and … well … pretty much the whole Bears team. (RELATED: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco Could Be Out For Lengthy Amount Of Time After Suffering ‘Major’ Ankle Injury)

The scene sparked up in the third quarter after Al-Shaair gave Bears quarterback Caleb Williams a smash as he was headed out of bounds while scrambling. Not surprisingly, Williams’ teammates weren’t fans of how Al-Shaair hit their quarterback, making demands to referees to call an unnecessary roughness penalty.

In the process, the Bears sideline ran up on Al-Shaair, and out of what I’m assuming to be the pressure of being completely surrounded by opponents, he threw a punch at the closest player in Chicago running back Roschon Johnson right on the facemask.

Azeez Al-Shaair punches a Bears player on the sideline after a sideline hit on Caleb Williams. Cannot be flagged. #NFL #bears pic.twitter.com/trnidiIon7 — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 16, 2024

Things are starting to heat up between the Bears and Texans 😳 pic.twitter.com/vtz6dtNnAD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 16, 2024

This is what I wanna see in my football! That rough-and-tough ish that can sometimes explode into a fight!

And no, I’m not endorsing violence! I’m endorsing glorious entertainment to add to my already glorious entertainment (football), and let’s start doing this while I’m multiviewing — epic!