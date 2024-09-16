‘I’m My Own Hugh Hefner’: Baywatch Alum Brande Roderick Boasts About Her OnlyFans Success

Former “Baywatch” star and Playboy model Brande Roderick is proud that she has taken control of her own future on OnlyFans.

The 50-year-old mother of two described OnlyFans as being a “wonderful outlet” that has given her the ability to take care of her family, according to an interview with Fox News Digital published Monday.

“It’s been great, honestly,” she told the outlet. “Me being a single mom of two boys with no financial support from their father, I have to take care of my family. And for me, my passion and love is acting and producing,” she said. “I have, you know, my side job with OnlyFans, which helps to facilitate my other passion of acting and producing.”

Roderick didn’t reveal the rate of pay she requests on the adult-content platform. As far as content goes, she said, “Well, I do pretty much, basically Playboy.”

” … I do beautiful art photos like I did when I was in Playboy. I don’t show any nudity down below. That’s the only difference, but I do try to make them very artistic and very beautiful and very meaningful.”

She made it clear that she has absolutely no regrets about moving forward by sharing risque content in exchange for money.

Roderick went on to explain that she likes being in control of the content that she puts out on OnlyFans. “You’re your own editor,” she said.

Roderick credited the platform for putting her in the driver’s seat.

“You only put out there the images that you love and that you want, you know, the world to see,” she told Fox News Digital. “Whereas when you were doing Playboy, you really had no control over it. So, it’s like I’m my own Hugh Hefner, I guess.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brande Roderick (@branderoderick)

Her “Baywatch” co-star, Carmen Electra, is also on OnlyFans and previously admitted to getting odd requests to showcase her feet.

“I don’t know that I’ve had any strange requests, to be honest,” Roderick said. (RELATED: More Girls Than Ever Are Caught In An OnlyFans Trap, But There’s A Way Out)

“I wish I had something fun to share. But everybody is just, honestly, everybody is super respectful and kind. My Playboy fans are just, honestly, really sweet, kind people. I don’t really have anyone that asks for anything crazy.”